Israel attacks the Gaza Strip again after airstrikes that killed 13

Among the dead this morning are three senior officials of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
The Israeli Army carried out new air strikes in the Gaza Strip, after launching a series of bombardments early Tuesday morning that caused the deaths of three senior officials of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and 10 other people, a military spokesman reported.
“Not long ago, an Israeli Army plane attacked a terrorist squad carrying anti-tank guided missiles in the city of Khan Younisin the southern Gaza Strip,” an Israeli army spokesman said without giving further details.
Israel carried out this morning the “selective assassination” of three leaders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (YIP) in Gaza through intense bombardments that left another ten dead and twenty injured, most of them civilians.
EFE
