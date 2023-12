Border fence between Israel and Syria, in the Golan Heights. | Photo: EFE/ Joan Mas Autonell

The Israeli Army attacked, on Friday (29), several points in Syria after launching two rockets against its territory, while tension due to the war in Gaza remains high and hostilities with Hezbollah continue on the border with Syria. Lebanon.

After sirens sounded at locations in northern Israel, “two (projectile) launches were identified crossing from Syria” and “landed in an open field,” an Israeli military spokesman said. According to him, after that the Israeli forces “are attacking the points of origin of the fire”.

In turn, he added that hours earlier, after another day of sustained crossfire in the border area between Israel and Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces again attacked the infrastructure of the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah and a rocket launch site belonging to the group.

The Shiite militia today assumed responsibility for eight new actions against military targets in northern Israel.

On the other hand, Israel usually attacks Syria in retaliation after launching projectiles on its territory, something that has been happening since the beginning of the war against the terrorist group Hamas in Gaza, on October 7, although in a very intermittent and staggered way, without acquiring the level of hostilities reached with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Likewise, Syria also today accused Israel of having previously launched a missile attack on the outskirts of Damascus, the second in a period of just a few hours and which occurred after another action attributed to Israel of having killed a military adviser to the Guard. Iranian revolutionary.

Iranian and pro-Iranian militias are present in Syria as allies of the Syrian dictator, Bashar al-Assad, and Israeli attacks often target some of their positions, weapons warehouses or even supply convoys.