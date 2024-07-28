Sunday, July 28, 2024, 09:35



Israel’s response to the attack carried out this Saturday from Lebanon against a football field in the Druze town of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, which left twelve dead, many of them children, was not long in coming. Israeli army planes attacked several towns in southern Lebanon on Sunday, alleging the presence of “terrorist targets” of the Lebanese Shiite party-militia Hezbollah, which yesterday denied its involvement in the attack. “Fighter planes attacked a series of terrorist targets during the night,” the Israel Defense Forces said on X/Twitter. It is still unknown if there were any casualties.

The same report said that the targets hit included “terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Shabriha, Burj al-Shamali, Bekaa, Kfar Kila, Rab al-Talatin, Hiyam and Tir Harfa.” Media affiliated with Hezbollah Al-Manar reported that attacks were also reported in the towns of Chmistar and Taraiyya in the Bekaa Valley. At the same time, Israeli Army Radio confirmed another attack in the area of ​​Chebaa, from where, according to the Times of Israel, “the IDF said the deadly shell was fired at Majdal Shams.”

The attack has fuelled an escalation of tension between Israel and Hezbollah to an unprecedented level. Although the pro-Iranian militia stressed that the “Islamic Resistance has nothing to do with the incident,” the Chief of Staff of the Israeli Armed Forces, Herzi Halevi, said that they know “exactly where the projectile was launched from” and assured that they are “raising preparation to the next level to fight in the north.” Halevi defended that the troops “are very prepared for the next phase of the war in the north.” “We know that we will also attack very far from Israel and that there will be more challenges,” he said.

“They wanted to kill children”



The response was blunt. “We will use all means to ensure that the residents of the north return home safe and sound,” pointing out that this is a “full obligation” and that they will act when “a forceful operation is necessary.” The spokesman also reiterated that the attack on Majdal Shams was carried out with a ‘Falaq-1’ rocket “with a 53-kilogram nuclear warhead” and denounced that the aim of the attack was “to kill children.”

The attack, which left twelve dead and more than a dozen wounded, took place in the town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria during the Six-Day War (1967) and the Yom Kippur War (1973) and effectively annexed in 1981. It is the most serious missile launch against civilians that Israel has suffered since the massacre perpetrated by Hamas.