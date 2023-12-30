The Israeli Army continued fighting and attacking, this Saturday, several points in Gaza by land, sea and air, and says it has killed “dozens” of Hamas members in the last few hours, on the 85th day of war between Israelis and the terrorist group.

“Troops continue to operate in different areas of the Strip and are fighting fierce battles with terrorists,” a military spokesman said in a statement. As specified, “the Israeli Air Force, led by ground troops, is attacking terrorist cells and infrastructure, and the Israeli Navy is supporting ground troops with assistance fire from the sea.”

The soldiers continued fighting in the Shijaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, where a fighter plane “attacked and eliminated” a group of militiamen, which is considered a stronghold of Hamas, where troops have been fighting for weeks.

In turn, “in Army operations in Gaza City over the last day, troops, in coordination with aircraft, killed dozens of terrorists”, while combat planes attacked “at least 15 armed terrorists”, assured the Army.

The military also continues its activities in the north, in the city of Beit Lahia, where it “dismantled two Hamas military compounds” and located “weapons, explosive devices, military equipment and communications devices.”

According to the military spokesman, Israeli tanks operated in the same area and “killed two hostile observation agents”.

The war between Hamas and Israel in Gaza broke out on October 7, after an attack by the Palestinian Islamic terrorist group that left more than 1,200 dead in Israeli territory.

Since then, Israel has begun a military offensive on the Strip that has already caused an estimated death toll of more than 21,500 Palestinians. The numbers are often influenced by Hamas. It is estimated that at least another 7,000 are under the rubble of destroyed buildings, probably dead.

Israel guarantees that it will continue with the bombings and its offensive inside Gaza until it dismantles Hamas and eradicates it from Gaza.