From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Palestinians mourn at least 30 deaths in an air strike in Gaza © BASHAR TALEB

The Palestinians are mourning at least 30 deaths. The Israeli army claims that the bombing was aimed at a Hamas command center.

Gaza – An Israeli airstrike on a school building in Gaza Strip Dozens of people have died, according to Palestinian sources. At least 30 Palestinians were killed and another 100 injured when the building in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip was hit, the Hamas The building is said to have housed an improvised field hospital. The information could not be independently verified.

Airstrike in Gaza: Israel accuses Hamas of using civilian objects as bases

The Israeli military announced that it had carried out an airstrike on the Khadija School in Deir al-Balah in order to destroy a Hamas command center located there. Fighters from the Islamist Hamas had used the building to coordinate attacks on Israeli troops and to hide weapons. Hamas systematically uses civilian objects for its own purposes and abuses civilians as human shields. These statements could not be independently verified either.

The Gaza war was triggered by the unprecedented massacre with more than 1,200 deaths that terrorists from Hamas and other groups carried out on October 7 last year in Israel had committed. (dpa)