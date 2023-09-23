NFollowing violent protests by Palestinians on the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel, the Israeli army attacked the area again with a drone on Saturday evening. The Israeli army said the drone hit a “combat position” of the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas. “Violent riots” had previously occurred in its vicinity.

Palestinian security sources said the Israeli army had attacked a “monitoring post east of Gaza City.” Neither side provided any information about possible victims.

Earlier, journalists observed that Palestinian demonstrators attacked Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip. The demonstrators set tires on fire and threw stones at the soldiers. According to the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, three Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire.

There have been more frequent confrontations at the Gaza border recently, fueling fears of a new major conflict. Last week, the military had already carried out air strikes on a Hamas post following confrontations.

In view of the renewed unrest, Israel closed the border to around 17,000 Palestinian workers. During the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur on Sunday and Monday, the border crossings with the Gaza Strip and the West Bank will remain completely sealed off for security reasons.







More than two million people live in very poor conditions in the Gaza Strip. Hamas, classified as a terrorist organization by the EU, USA and Israel, violently seized sole power in 2007. Israel then tightened a blockade of the coastal area, which Egypt supported.