Israel launched “a series of airstrikes” in Lebanon on Sunday morning, targeting positions of the Lebanese group Hezbollah in a preemptive move, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said. “Dozens of warplanes” participated in the attack, Hagari told a news conference, describing the strike as “an act of self-defense to eliminate threats.” Shortly afterward, Hezbollah announced it had launched a large-scale rocket and drone attack on Israel in retaliation for the killing of one of its top commanders in Beirut, setting off air raid sirens in northern Israel. End

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has declared a 48-hour state of emergency across Israel in response to the escalating security threat. This is a “special situation on the home front,” which allows the IDF Home Front Command to impose restrictions.

For its part, Hezbollah declared the “first phase” of its retaliation against Israel concluded. The pro-Iranian militia Hezbollah said it had launched hundreds of rockets against Israel, more than 320, against Israeli military bases.

Lebanese security sources said Israel had attacked at least 40 targets in southern Lebanon. After more than an hour of bombardment, the situation appeared to have calmed down, they added.