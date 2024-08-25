Israel Launches “Series of Airstrikes” in Lebanon today, Sunday 25th August, targeting targets belonging to the terrorist organization Hezbollah In a preemptive move, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said, the terror group was prepared for an imminent attack against Israeli civilians.

“Dozens of warplanes” took part in the attack, Hagari said at a news conference, describing the attack as “an act of self-defense to eliminate threats.” Shortly thereafter, Hezbollah announced that it had launched a large-scale rocket and drone attack on Israel in retaliation for the killing of one of its top commanders in Beirut, setting off air raid sirens in northern Israel. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has declared a 48-hour state of emergency throughout Israel.

The IDF statement

The IDF said in a statement that it had discovered that Hezbollah “will soon launch rockets, and more likely missiles and UAVs” toward Israeli territory. “In an act of self-defense to eliminate these threats, the IDF is striking terrorist targets in Lebanon, from which Hezbollah was planning to launch its attacks against Israeli civilians,” army spokesman Daniel Hagari said. “We warn civilians in the areas where Hezbollah is operating to leave immediately for their safety,” he added. Israel will not tolerate Hezbollah’s attacks against Israeli civilians, Hagari warned.

Public shelters have opened across Israel, while new restrictions have been imposed in northern areas. Ben-Gurion Airport has been closed.

Hezbollah’s reaction

For its part, Hezbollah declared the “first phase” of its retaliation against Israel over. The pro-Iranian militia said it had launched hundreds of rockets into Israel, more than 320, targeting Israeli military bases. Lebanese security sources said Israel had attacked at least 40 targets in southern Lebanon. After more than an hour of bombardment, the situation appeared to have calmed down, they added.

Nearly 80,000 Israelis were forced to evacuate their homes near the Lebanese border when Hezbollah began launching rockets and drones in October. Hezbollah leaders said they would continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes. The attacks killed 26 civilians and 19 Israeli soldiers. Since October 8, Hezbollah has launched more than 6,700 rockets and drones.

Israeli officials have called for Hezbollah to disarm and withdraw from southern Lebanon, in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War.