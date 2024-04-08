Israeli sources have downplayed the possibility of an imminent agreement on Gaza in the indirect negotiations between the parties underway in Cairo, as some information leaked to the media had implied. After Israel, Palestinian sources in Gaza also dismiss the optimism coming from Egypt, according to which an agreement on the ceasefire and the release of the hostages is close. Meanwhile, after the withdrawal of the IDF from southern Gaza and from Khan Yunis where displaced Palestinians are returning, last night Israeli planes hit and killed Ali Ahmed Hassin, commander of the Radwan Forces of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the Hajir region of Lebanon . Daniel Hagari, army spokesman.