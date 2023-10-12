Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

The Israeli Air Force bombs two airports in Syria. Iran is said to be supplying weapons here for Hezbollah in Lebanon. A cargo plane comes into focus.

Damascus – It’s the next chapter in the war in Israel: The Israeli Air Force has bombed the two Syrian airports near Damascus and Aleppo. Iran is said to be supplying weapons there for the radical Islamist Shiite Hezbollah, which cannot be independently verified.

Weapons deliveries from Iran? Israel bombs airports in Syria

The Israeli ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, confirmed the attacks in an interview with the online broadcaster World. The diplomat explained that the goal in Damascus was a “weapons delivery from Iran with missiles and drones”. Syrian state television reported “Israeli aggression” against the country’s two main airports.

The Israeli side has not yet commented on what exactly was hit. The Syrian side said the runways were hit and operations had to be suspended. But: Columns of smoke, which normally occur during explosions, could also be seen in the videos. Was it about a mysterious transport flight from the Iranian capital Tehran to Damascus?

Large cargo plane: a Syrianair Ilyushin Il-76T. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO / Russian Look

The news portal reports this Focus Online. Accordingly, a huge Syrianair cargo plane was recently on the tarmac. It was an Ilyushin Il-76T aircraft. According to the online service for real-time positioning of aircraft Flightradar24 The cargo plane flew from Damascus to the Iranian metropolis on October 10th and back again on October 11th. With weapons for Hezbollah? Speculation.

Because of Hezbollah in Lebanon? Israeli air strikes on Syria

According to the online portal Flightradar24 Another plane from Tehran turned back in Syrian airspace after the Israeli attacks and was apparently on the return flight. That’s what he reports Daily Mirror. The south of Lebanon is less than 80 kilometers away from Damascus airport. From here, Hezbollah, which dominates Lebanon and its oppression, repeatedly attacks the north of neighboring Israel with its irregulars. The autocratic Syrian regime of ruler Bashar al-Assad is also considered to be hostile to the Israelis.

Most recently, Hezbollah attacked army units on the border with smaller groups following the insidious massacre by the radical Islamist Palestinian Hamas against Israeli settlements. The Shiite Muslim religion links the Lebanese terrorist militia Hezbollah with Iran, which has had political influence on their party in the background since the late 1970s.

Before the War in Israel: The History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict in Pictures View photo series

Fear of Hezbollah in Lebanon: Israeli army moves tanks to the border

Fearing a two-front war, the Israeli army had deployed Merkava battle tanks and Namer infantry fighting vehicles to the Israeli-Lebanese border. The suspected arms deliveries from Iran are also said to include anti-tank weapons against those same tanks. (pm)