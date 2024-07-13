TOAt least 71 people were killed and more than a hundred injured after an Israeli bombardment of Mawasi, declared a “humanitarian zone” by the Israeli military, west of the southern town of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip.

According to the criteria of

Gaza’s Hamas-controlled health ministry initially said more than 20 bodies had arrived at the Nasser medical centre in Khan Yunis, near Mawasi, and that medical teams were still treating some of the most serious cases.

Earlier, Palestinian medical sources told EFE that at least five people had been brought to the Kuwaiti Specialized Field Hospital. The number of victims is expected to rise.

Smoke rises as the Israeli army continues its operation in Gaza City, July 11, 2024. Photo:EFE Share

Local residents are transporting victims to hospital on vehicles, animal-drawn carts and on their own shoulders.

According to local sources, three missiles hit the heart of the Mawasi humanitarian area west of Khan Yunis, where thousands of Palestinians forcibly displaced live at the start of the Israeli military operation in Rafah, in the south of the Strip.

The Hamas government in Gaza condemned the bombing, saying it had left at least 100 people dead and wounded and that rescue teams were still recovering bodies as there were few medical services able to cope with the number of victims.

Despite the area being designated as a “humanitarian zone” and the fact that returning to Rafah is impossible due to the intensity of the fighting in the town, the army has repeatedly attacked targets in Mawasi.

Attack on NGO worker confirmed

Israeli forces confirmed Saturday that they had attacked an NGO worker in the coastal area of ​​Mawasi on Friday, saying the attack was a member of the Islamist group Hamas.

The man, Hosam Mansur, worked for the UK-based Al Khair organisation, which Israel says “transfers funds to terrorist organisations under the guise of humanitarian activities,” a military statement said.

Palestinian families walk after crossing from Gaza City into the southern Gaza Strip as the Israeli army continues its operation in Gaza City, July 11, 2024. Photo:EFE Share

According to Palestinian medical sources, at least three other people were killed in the attack that killed Mansur, which took place at a humanitarian aid warehouse in the coastal area of ​​Mawasi, between Rafah and Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, the military continues to operate in southern Gaza, where it destroyed a warehouse Hamas paragliders from which some of the fighters who infiltrated Israel during the October 7 attacks took off.

“In controlled raids over the past day, troops dismantled several terrorist tunnel entrances and eliminated multiple Hamas terrorists,” the army said in a statement on Saturday.

Since the war began in the enclave, at least 38,300 Palestinians have been killed and thousands remain buried under the rubble, most of them women and children, according to Gazan health authorities.

EFE