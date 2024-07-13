The death toll from the Israeli attack on the humanitarian zone of Mawasi in the southern Gaza Strip, The death toll from the shootings has now risen to 71, with more than 280 injured, according to the latest figures from the Gaza Ministry of Health.

According to Hebrew media, the main target of the attack was Mohamed Deif, commander of the armed wing of Hamas and considered the number two of the Islamist group in the enclave, although his status is currently unknown, and the Israeli army has not yet claimed responsibility for the bombing.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its ambulance teams transported the less than 23 dead and 102 injured to hospitals in the area.

The Hamas-controlled health ministry in the Gaza Strip said medical teams were still treating the most serious cases.

Deif, commander of the al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamist group, is considered the group’s number two in the Gaza Strip, behind only Yahya Sinwar, and one of those mainly responsible for the October 7 attacks.

According to Hebrew-language media cited by the Israeli press, Deif was accompanied by another senior Hamas official, Rafa’a Salameh, commander of the Khan Yunis brigade.

Smoke rises as the Israeli army continues its operation in Gaza City, July 11, 2024. Photo:EFE

In a statement, Israel’s Defense Ministry said that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a meeting with Israel’s Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and the head of the internal intelligence service (Shin Bet), Ronen Bar, “in light of the developments in Gaza.”

Local residents transported victims to hospital in vehicles, animal-drawn carts and on their own shoulders.

According to local sources, three missiles hit the heart of the Mawasi humanitarian area west of Khan Yunis, where thousands of Palestinians forcibly displaced live at the start of the Israeli military operation in Rafah, in the south of the Strip.

The Hamas government in Gaza condemned the bombing, saying it had left at least 100 people dead and wounded and that rescue teams were still recovering bodies as there were few medical services able to cope with the number of victims.

Despite the area being designated as a “humanitarian zone” and the fact that returning to Rafah is impossible due to the intensity of the fighting in the town, the army has repeatedly attacked targets in Mawasi.

Attack on NGO worker confirmed

Israeli forces confirmed Saturday that they had attacked an NGO worker in the coastal area of ​​Mawasi on Friday, saying the attack was a member of the Islamist group Hamas.

The man, Hosam Mansur, worked for the UK-based Al Khair organisation, which Israel says “transfers funds to terrorist organisations under the guise of humanitarian activities,” a military statement said.

Palestinian families walk after crossing from Gaza City into the southern Gaza Strip as the Israeli army continues its operation in Gaza City, July 11, 2024. Photo:EFE

According to Palestinian medical sources, at least three other people were killed in the attack that killed Mansur, which took place at a humanitarian aid warehouse in the coastal area of ​​Mawasi, between Rafah and Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, the military continues to operate in southern Gaza, where it destroyed a warehouse Hamas paragliders from which some of the fighters who infiltrated Israel during the October 7 attacks took off.

“In controlled raids over the past day, troops dismantled several terrorist tunnel entrances and eliminated multiple Hamas terrorists,” the army said in a statement on Saturday.

Since the war began in the enclave, at least 38,300 Palestinians have been killed and thousands remain buried under the rubble, most of them women and children, according to Gazan health authorities.

