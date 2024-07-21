Home page politics

Press Split

There are concerns that the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah could escalate into a war. (Archive photo) © Leo Correa/AP/dpa

The military clashes between Israel’s army and Hezbollah in Lebanon continue. Israel is once again reacting to shelling in the north of the country.

Tel Aviv/Beirut – The Israeli Air Force has again fired on militia positions in southern Lebanon following shelling by the pro-Iranian Hezbollah. The Israeli army announced in the evening that a rocket launching facility had been bombed. In addition, an observation post and Hezbollah’s “terror infrastructure” had been attacked. No further details were given. The information could not be independently verified. Hezbollah is said to have previously attacked northern Israel with rockets and drones.

Israel and the Lebanese Shiite militia have been fighting almost daily since the start of the Gaza war. Recently, the intensity of the fighting has increased significantly. There have been deaths on both sides. Hezbollah says it is acting out of solidarity with the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip. It has long been feared that the conflict could escalate. dpa