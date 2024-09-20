Not just explosive pagers and walkie talkies. The Lebanon raid killing Hezbollah’s number two in Beirut has once again made Israel’s objectives “clear” while “our actions speak for themselves.” This was stated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following yesterday’s raid, a “targeted” air strike, the third conducted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Beirut since the beginning of the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip on October 7.

The main target of the attack, theHezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqilwanted by the United States for his involvement in the bombings of the U.S. Embassy and the U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut in 1983.

Aqil, the Times of Israel points out, was a member of the Jihad Council, Hezbollah’s highest military body. He was also wanted for directing the taking of German and American hostages in Lebanon in the 1980s. The U.S. State Department had a $7 million bounty on his head.

The IDF, which later confirmed the killing of the Hezbollah commander, described Aqil as the Shiite group’s military operations chief, acting commander of the elite Radwan force, which was spearheading a plan to invade the Galilee.

Along with Aqil, according to the army, they were Hezbollah’s operational deployment leaders and the Radwan Force leadership were killed. “Aqil and the commanders who were eliminated were among the architects of the ‘Galilee occupation plan,’ in which Hezbollah planned to make incursions into Israeli territory, occupy communities in the Galilee, assassinate and kill innocents, similar to what the terror organization Hamas carried out in the October 7 massacre,” the IDF said in the statement.

The The Israeli Defense Forces do not want to widen the escalation in the region, the spokesman assured. Daniel Hagari in a briefing with journalists. “We are not looking for a major escalation in the region. We are operating in line with the defined objectives of the war and will continue to do so,” he said.

US asks for diplomatic solution, Pentagon fears

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke by phone with Israel’s defense minister and reiterated “his concern” over the escalation of tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, the Pentagon said. The minister also stressed that the United States believes in “the importance of reaching a diplomatic solution that allows residents to safely return to their homes on both sides of the border.”

The Pentagon is meanwhile worried about the start of a ground military operation by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon in the near future, writes the Wall Street Journal. The Secretary of Defense spoke about it in recent days and the attack on Hezbollah’s communications devices gives substance to these fears. While Austin and the State Department have insisted on urging Israel to give more time to diplomacy, the United States fears that the situation could get out of control.