This Tuesday (26), Israel attacked the positions of the Shiite group Hezbollah in Lebanon, after a missile was launched from Lebanese territory at an Israeli plane, which was not hit.

Israeli forces said in a statement that a surface-to-air missile was fired from Lebanon in the morning at one of its planes that was flying over a border area between the two countries, but was not damaged.

Israeli planes and tanks attacked Hezbollah targets after several projectiles were fired from Lebanon towards the Har Dov area in northern Israel, according to the statement.

In the afternoon, an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon hit a Greek Orthodox church in the city of Iqrit, in northern Israel, injuring a civilian who was treated by the Army and the Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom. The Israeli press reported that the injured man was an 80-year-old man, a caretaker at the church located in a sparsely populated village.

Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy reported on the social network for the group to withdraw from the border area.

This Tuesday (26) the death of an Israeli sergeant, Daniel Nachmani, aged 21, was also announced, who was injured last Friday (22) in a Hezbollah attack in which a soldier also died.

The Lebanese Shiite group said yesterday that it had attacked Israeli military targets across the border, causing casualties.

The border between Israel and Lebanon is experiencing its highest tension since the war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006, due to an increase in aggressions by pro-Palestinian factions the day after the start of the war between the terrorist group Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip on October 7.

Since hostilities began in the region, more than 168 people have been killed: 12 in Israel – eight soldiers and four civilians – and 156 in Lebanon, including 121 Hezbollah members, 16 Palestinian militia members, one soldier and 18 civilians.

Israel has sent more than 200,000 troops to its northern border, where violence has also forced thousands of people to leave their homes: around 80,000 people have left communities in northern Israel and more than 70,000 have fled southern Lebanon.