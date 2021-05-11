The Israeli military attacked the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip, which deployed anti-tank missile installations. This was announced on Tuesday, May 11 press service the Israeli army.

“Some time ago, the IDF attacked a detachment of Hamas terrorists launching anti-tank missiles from the Gaza Strip,” the statement said.

Earlier that day, it became known that Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip fired more than 200 rockets overnight in different cities of Israel, while about a third of them fell on the territory of the Gaza Strip itself.

The day before, it was reported that more than 150 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. Dozens of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system.

The strikes came after the radical Hamas group fired several rockets at Israel after the expiration of an ultimatum requiring Israel to withdraw its military and police from the territory of the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

The European Union called on the parties to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict to stop the violence in the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, and also called the rocket attacks on the Israeli civilian population unacceptable.