In the early hours of this Wednesday, the Israeli army launched an attack against the Al Shifa hospital, the largest in Gaza and the only operational one at this time of serious humanitarian crisis in the Strip. Dr. Munir al-Bursh, director general of the Gaza Ministry of Health, confirmed on Al Jazeera television that Jewish forces have attacked the western side of the health complex that everyone has been paying attention to in recent days.

«There were large explosions and dust entered the areas where we were. “We believe that an explosion occurred inside the hospital,” he said. Hours later, the spokesman for the Gaza Ministry of Health, Ashraf al-Qidra, reported in the same medium that “the occupation army is now in the basement and searching it. “They are inside the complex, shooting and carrying out bombings.”

Israeli tanks surrounded Al Shifa (healing house, in Arabic). Netayanhu’s government considered it the main objective in the north of the Strip and has accused Hamas of using it to store weapons and coordinate its offensive. This is the only health center that was operational, since the rest had stopped working due to the lack of electricity and medical supplies. Global calls for a humanitarian ceasefire have increased in recent days, and the fate of Al Shifa has become a focus of international alarm due to worsening conditions at the facility, where thousands of patients, medical staff and people displaced people have been trapped in these five weeks of war in the Middle East.

Israeli forces have begun their offensive on the surgery and emergency departments, Mohammed Zaqout, director of hospitals at the Gaza Health Ministry, told Al Jazeera. At the moment, the number of victims is unknown.