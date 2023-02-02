During the early hours of this Thursday, February 2, the Israeli Army attacked targets in the Gaza Strip, hours after intercepting a rocket launched from the Palestinian enclave. War tensions are rising despite the United States’ appeal to the parties involved to calm down the latest escalation of violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank.

Israel and Gaza exchange new attacks. Large explosions shook buildings and lit up the night sky over the Palestinian enclave, while alarm sirens blared in Israeli areas around the Strip.

The Israeli Army assures that its actions occurred in retaliation for the launch of a rocket against its territory hours before, by Palestinian insurgents, but that it was intercepted by its defenses.

According to the military institution, its airstrikes were directed at the rocket and weapons production sites used by Hamas, the Islamist group that runs the blocked strip, and which is considered a terrorist organization by the Benjamin Netanyahu administration.

In response to the rocket launch from Gaza into Israel earlier today, IDF fighter jets struck a production site for raw chemical material production, along with a weapon manufacturing site belonging to the Hamas Terrorist Organization. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/dAYxB8UlkH — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 2, 2023



So far, neither party has confirmed fatalities or injuries from this new escalation of assaults.

Neither Hamas nor Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for the launches, unlike last week when the latter movement claimed responsibility for the attacks launched against Israeli territory.

But this time the armed wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine said it had launched rocket salvoes into Israel in the early hours of Thursday, in response to airstrikes and “systematic aggression” against Palestinian prisoners in jails. israelis.

“The rocket fire from Gaza will not stop me from continuing efforts to cancel summer camp conditions for murderous terrorists,” said Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who oversees prisons, warning that he would continue to ahead with plans to toughen conditions for Palestinian detainees, so he called an urgent meeting of the Israeli security council to discuss the matter.

US calls for calm unheeded

The exchange of hostilities underscores tensions between Israel and the Palestinians, which have reignited in recent days.

On January 27, a Palestinian gunman shot dead seven people near a synagogue in East Jerusalem and a day earlier, a raid by Israeli forces in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank left nine people dead.

Facts that broke months of a pause in cross-border aggressions.

The tension is rising, despite the fact that on Tuesday, January 31, during his visit to the region, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, urged the parties involved to calm down.

Blinken reaffirmed Washington’s support for a two-state solution to end the longstanding conflict, but while the Palestinians demand a state of their own, with Jerusalem as its capital, the Israeli government opposes it.

An option that has remained even further from being at least discussed, with the recent arrival of the most far-right Administration in Israeli history and headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which also aims to increase Jewish settlements, another of the key points of the conflict.

With Reuters and AP