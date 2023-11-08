This Wednesday, November 8, at least 50,000 Palestinians were forced to move from the north to the south of the Gaza Strip to avoid being targeted by Israeli bombings on Gaza City. With the number of civilian deaths increasing in the area, international pressure on Israel has also grown, with calls for it to guarantee security and respect the lives of non-combatants.

Bombings in hospitals, killing of thousands of civilians and one and a half million displaced people, according to the United Nations. For Israel, some of its actions in Gaza are becoming unjustifiable. Something that even its most unconditional international partners have begun to appreciate.

Israel itself assured that at least 50,000 Palestinians evacuated the north of the Gaza Strip this Wednesday heading south through a humanitarian corridor, amid growing pressure from countries such as the United States—Israel’s traditional ally—for them to settle. the so-called “humanitarian pauses”.

“At least 50,000 Gazans crossed the evacuation corridor today,” COGAT, an organization of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, published on social networks.

And staying in northern Gaza is synonymous with death for many Gazans. There, the Israeli Army is in full war with the Islamist group Hamas and has also bombed dozens of civilian targets.

Without going any further, this November 8, Israel killed at least 19 people with a bombing on a house near a hospital in the Jabalia refugee camp, according to the Palestinian Ministry of the Interior. Situations like this have caused more than 70% of Gaza’s nearly 2.3 million residents to leave their homes.

Palestinians inspect the damage to a mosque destroyed after an Israeli airstrike in the Khan Younis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. AP – Mohammed Dahman

In this regard, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this Wednesday that civilians “must be protected” in this conflict.

The G7 also announced a unified stance on the war between Israel and Hamas: they condemn Hamas and support what they call “Israel’s right to self-defense.” But he also demanded this Wednesday the “unhindered” delivery of food, medicine, fuel and other basic humanitarian products.

Meanwhile, the United States calls for “humanitarian pauses” in the fighting, which, although they would not end hostilities in the medium or long term, would allow agreed upon periods of time for the entry of aid for civilians.

“Occupying the Gaza Strip is not a long-term solution,” the White House noted this Wednesday. But the messages that Israel suggests add uncertainty to this hypothesis. Benjamin Netanyahu’s Executive has assured that “it will maintain some form of control over the coastal enclave indefinitely.”

The end of the war, after the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, is not yet in sight. Israel has defined what the war to “crush” Hamas will be like: long and difficult, and so far with a high cost for the civilians of the enclave.

No place is safe inside Gaza

On foot, men and women walk carrying children or pushing the elderly in improvised carts, or with donkeys. With only a few belongings, the ones they managed to carry. These are the scenes that have been seen in the evacuations of tens of thousands of people who leave daily from the north to the south of the Gaza Strip.

“We didn’t have food or drinking water… They attacked the bakeries. There is no life in Gaza,” Abeer Akila told the AP agency after leaving his home in Gaza City with his family and neighbors.

Palestinians flee to the southern Gaza Strip along Salah al-Din Street in Bureij, Gaza Strip, Wednesday, November 8, 2023. AP – Hatem Moussa

“Security” is what they have been promised when arriving in the south of the territory. And, although the situation is better than in the north, Israeli bombing also reaches there.

“The number of civilian deaths in Gaza indicates that there is something clearly wrong with Israel’s military operations,” said António Guterres, UN Secretary General, this Wednesday.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have obeyed Israeli orders and left the north in recent weeks. But tens of thousands have not done so: many have decided to stay and take refuge in United Nations hospitals or schools. They also cannot offer any guarantee.

According to UN estimates, 725,000 people have sought refuge in the Organization’s facilities; 122,000 have done so in hospitals, churches and other public buildings and nearly 131,000 in schools not linked to the United Nations.

This Wednesday, the Israeli Executive assured that the armed group Hamas no longer has control of the north of the enclave. “We have reached the depths of Gaza City,” Daniel Hagari, an Israeli army spokesman, said Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, with the situation in the area escalating, and despite international requests, Israel’s position remains the same: no ceasefire. This was expressed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who reiterated that he will not agree to a ceasefire without the return of the Israeli hostages. Something that predicts many more civilian deaths.

With AP, Reuters and local media