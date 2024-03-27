The Israeli military says a “major terrorist operative” from Jama’a Islamiya “has been eliminated”

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said this Wednesday (27 March 2024) that it attacked a military complex in the Habbariyeh area, in southern Lebanon. In a note on Telegramthe military stated that a “important terrorist agent belonging to the Jama'a Islamiya organization [grupo ligado ao Hamas]which promoted attacks against Israeli territory, was eliminated“, like this “other terrorists who were with him”. According to Reuters, 7 people were killed. The agency said that, according to two sources, the attack appeared to target the group's emergency and relief center.