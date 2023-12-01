The Israeli government said Friday that it is “committed to achieving war objectives,” including the total elimination of Hamas, following the breakdown of the truce with the Islamist group that marked the resumption of fighting, despite international pressure to a ceasefire.

“The terrorist organization Hamas-Islamic State violated the plan, did not fulfill its duty to release all the kidnapped women today and fired rockets at the citizens of Israel,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

“With the return to fighting we will emphasize that the Israeli government is committed to achieving the objectives of the conflict: freeing our hostageseliminate Hamas and ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to the residents of Israel,” he added.

The exchange of fire resumed early this Friday morning after a seven-day truce that allowed the release of 105 hostages captured by the Islamist group, in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners, all of them women and minors.

Shortly before 6:00 a.m. local time (4:00 GMT), air raid sirens began to be activated in Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip, such as Sderot, Holit, Nir Itzhak and Nahal Oz.

On your side, The Israeli Army resumed bombing throughout the Stripfrom Gaza City and Jabalia, in the north of the Palestinian enclave, to Khan Yunis and Rafah, in the far south.

In addition, Hamas militants confront Israeli ground forces on the Salah Al Din road, which served for the evacuation of displaced people from the north to the south of the Strip.

Palestinians inspect the destruction following an Israeli airstrike on the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip.

Army spokesman Daniel Hagari warned last night – before the breaking of the truce– that Israel was ready to resume fighting.

“The Israel Defense Forces are prepared to continue the war. We are prepared for our offensive at all times. We are ready to attack at any time. We maintain a high level of readiness, on all borders and in all areas,” he said in a video message.

Hamas vows to respond ‘with force’



The Islamist group Hamas said this Friday that it will face with “firmness” and “heroism” the new attacks by Israeli forces on the Gaza Strip, which have already left 14 dead since this morning, after breaking the truce that both parties maintained for seven days.

“With the firmness of our people and the heroism of our resistance, we face the crimes of the enemy, the resumption of its Nazi aggression and its attacks against civilians,” Hamas said in a statement.

“What Israel did not achieve during the fifty days prior to the truce, it will not achieve if it continues its aggression“he added.

For its part, the Ministry of Health of the Strip, controlled by Hamas, assured that “the Israeli occupation is committing new massacres in the Gaza Strip immediately after the end of the humanitarian truce.”

EFE

