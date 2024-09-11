Mikel Ayestaran Special Envoy. Jerusalem Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 7:53 p.m.











Although Defense Minister Yoav Gallant insists that Hamas “no longer exists as a military formation,” the bombings in Gaza continue. Twenty-four hours after hitting the humanitarian zone of Mawasi with four missiles, Israel attacked a UN school shelter in the Nuseirat refugee camp on Wednesday, killing at least fourteen people, including women and children, the Strip’s medical services reported. The dead and wounded arrived at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Hospital in Deir el-Balah.

Israel, which does not allow foreign press entry and has killed more than 100 local journalists and media workers, reported the existence of a “Hamas command center” in the school. This was its way of justifying a new attack on an educational center that, like all those still standing in Gaza, has become an improvised shelter for thousands of displaced people.

The Al-Jaouni school, which belongs to the UNRWA network, is the sixth school to be bombed by Israel since August 1, according to a count by Al-Jazeera. Al-Jaouni is located in an area designated as “safe” on military maps.

Three soldiers dead



The army reported the death of three soldiers on a day that began with the crash of a helicopter that was heading to Rafah to evacuate a wounded person. Two soldiers died and several others were injured in the accident. The third soldier was the victim of an intentional hit-and-run by a Palestinian truck driver in the West Bank. The driver was shot dead by security forces.

The military front in the occupied territories is intensifying and this morning five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment in Tulkarem.