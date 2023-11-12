IDF strikes targets in Syria’s Golan Heights

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in its Telegram-channel reported an attack on terrorist infrastructure facilities in Syria. It is noted that it was carried out in response to an attack towards the Golan Heights.

“Israeli army aircraft recently struck terrorist infrastructure in Syria in response to an attack on the Golan Heights on Saturday,” the statement said.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said that Hamas was losing control of Gaza. According to him, 200 thousand people left the city in three days. He added that civilians were leaving the northern part of the enclave, where fighting is taking place, contrary to Hamas instructions. The Palestinian radical movement, as the Israeli military believes, is hiding behind civilians as a human shield and preventing their evacuation