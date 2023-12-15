“It is a matter of days if not hours before some specific attacks hit the Houthis and Yemen“. It will not necessarily be a “large-scale” operation, but “certainly the Houthis are deluding themselves if they think they can avoid them since they have fired left and right at ships, not just military ones.” He states this in an interview to Adnkronos the Yemen and Gulf expert at Chatham House, the Yemeni Farea al-Muslimi, according to whom we must soon expect a 'retaliation' for the wave of missile launches and drone attacks against commercial ships conducted by the pro- Iranian who controls parts of Yemen.

The analyst predicts a phase of high tension in the Red Sea. As long as the war in Gaza continues, “in the region there will be an escalation against international interests which will see all the militias as protagonists, not just the pro-Iranian ones – he reasons – I believe that at a certain point they will also begin to attack civilian ships, not just the merchant ships. Now the Houthis are the Axis of the Red Sea Resistance. And anyone who thinks otherwise is deluding themselves.”

According to many analysts, to stop the Houthi attacks it would be necessary to come to terms with Iran on the war in Gaza. “Nonsense”, al-Muslimi cuts short, according to which even if there was an agreement with Iran and the war in Gaza continued, these attacks would continue.

“The Houthis agree with Iran, but if Iran sells out Gaza, that doesn't mean the Houthis will too. With or without Iran's requests, the Houthis will attack those ships,” he explains. “Now they are behaving like Iran more than Iran. Therefore, even questions of relationship, command and control are no longer relevant.”

Behind the Houthi attacks, continues the Yemeni analyst, there are three motivations that can be identified. The first is solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza as the group “really cares about Palestine – its logo says 'death to Israel, America and the Jews' – and sincerely believes that Israel should disappear.” There is also an internal issue, given that on the Houthis, she notes, there is “a lot of pressure at a local level” and attacking ships in the Red Sea is a sort of relief valve.

“Finally, they want to establish themselves, even in a criminal way, as a global player in the world and in the Strait of Bab al-Mandab and the Red Sea – he concludes – Therefore, the war in Gaza is certainly an early Christmas present for the group from the Santas Israeli Christmas”.