Attack in Jerusalem, eight dead. The Jerusalem Post writes it, adding that ten people were injured in the attack in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood. The assailant, who according to Israeli media was a resident of East Jerusalem, was killed by police. According to the Jerusalem Post website, he is 21-year-old Palestinian Alkam Khairi, a resident of the Shuafat refugee camp. The young man, who had no history of terrorism, first opened fire on the faithful inside the Ateret Avraham synagogue for Friday evening prayers and then began chasing people trying to escape. He then attempted to escape by car and fired in the direction of the Israeli police officers. The officers returned fire and killed him. Immediately afterwards there was a blitz by Israeli forces in the refugee camp where the terrorist lived.

At the synagogue in the Neve Yakoov neighborhood in Jenin, in the West Bank, the news of the attack was reportedly celebrated with “fireworks and shots in the air” according to the Jerusalem Post website. Yesterday the Jenin refugee camp was the scene of a raid by Israeli forces that cost the lives of nine Palestinians.

NATANYAHU – “One of the most serious attacks in recent years”, so Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Natanyahu who went to the site of the attack. The prime minister assured that the government, having assessed the situation, would act “decisively”, and invited citizens “not to take justice into their own hands”.

HAMAS – “We salute the jihadist and resistance action in the city of Jerusalem. The heroic operation comes as revenge for the martyrs of JeninHamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said, commenting on the Jerusalem bombing. “The operation in Jerusalem is a natural response to the crime of the occupation in Jenin,” he remarked.

USA – The US State Department has condemned the “horrible attack”. “Our commitment to Israel’s security remains solid,” spokesman Vedant Patel assured, explaining that Washington is in direct contact with the Israeli authorities. The spokesman then assured that for the moment there are no changes on the program of the visit of the secretary of state, Antony Blinken, to Egypt, Israel and the West Bank from 29 to 31 January.

ITALY – ”The Italian government strongly condemns the cowardly terrorist attack in Jerusalem and expresses his condolences and his closeness to the State of Israel and to all its people”, reads a note from Palazzo Chigi. “I am shocked by the news of the attack on the synagogue in Jerusalem, on Shabbat” tweeted the minister of Esteri, Antonio Tajani. “An act of terror, even more horrendous on the day we commemorate the Shoah. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their loved ones.”