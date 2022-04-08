Israel: new attack on unarmed civilians, this time in the pulsating center of Tel Aviv. The analysis

Last night, around 20:00, a man opened fire in the very central and busy area Dizengoff Street, targeting the customers sitting in the outdoor area of ​​the Ilka bar, always very busy at that hour. Two young people in their twenties were killed. Four other people undergoing emergency surgery are fighting between life and death, while 6 were seriously injured. From what was reported by official Israeli sources, this time too it is theaction of a “lone wolf” which acted without the direct support of a terrorist group.

Israel, attack on Tel Aviv: Palestinian killer killed in the night

In the Israeli army headquarters of Tel Avivthe prime minister Naftali Bennett held a security meeting with senior officials including the defense minister Benny Gantz and the IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi. Since last night, more than 1000 agents of the anti-terrorism unit of the Police, soldiers of the units Sayeret Matkal and Shaldag of the IDF, flanked by agents of the Shin Bet, search the city in search of the bomber, searching buildings, apartments, alleys and basements, for now without success.

This is the fourth fatal attack in just over two weeks after those of Beer Sheba, Hadera and Bnei Brakand brings the grim death toll from 11 to 13. It comes in the midst of a government crisis unleashed by party member Idit Silman Bennett’s Yamina, which two days ago left the coalition, depriving it of its narrow parliamentary majority and effectively paving the way for a new government crisis. And it is consumed in the holy month of Ramadan, started last April 2, during which, in addition to fasting, prayers in the mosque, among the many rules to be respected would also include that of not waging war.

The reasons for this escalation of violence there are many and must certainly be sought in the now full-blown inability of both parties a seriously rewrite the script and find a point of agreement and of lasting balance able to make Israelis and Palestinians, Jews and Muslims coexist and co-inhabit civilly, even before peacefully. However, the fuse that may have reignited these powders, although delayed, may be historic meeting which was held on August 30, 2021 in Ramallah between Benny Gantz and Abu Mazen.

For 10 years it happened that an exponent of Israeli government meet the head of the National Authority Palestinian (Anp). On that occasion, the two agreed to grant residency rights to hundreds of people living in West Bank without legal status, in addition to having reached significant agreements to strengthen the dramatic economy of the PNA.

The meeting, in addition to restarting the long-frozen dialogue, was aimed at strengthening the shaky authority of Abu Mazen with respect to Hamas. Which in fact, together with Islamic Jihad and Gaza, immediately condemned the face to face of Abu Mazen with the Israeli minister calling it “a dangerous step”, proof that “the PNA is more interested in maintaining security coordination with Israel than in supporting the interests of the national cause”.

It is no coincidence that immediately after last night’s attack, the Islamic Jihad And Hamas he praised it, while not claiming responsibility, stating that “it was a natural response to the Israeli escalation against the Palestinian people and to the damage done to the holy places, in particular to the Al Aqsa mosque”.

Compact the c insteadondanna from the Palestinian world and the Arab-Israeli one, led by the two Arab representatives present in the government Bennett: Esawi FrejMinister for Regional Affairs e Mansour Abbas, Deputy Speaker of the Knesset and leader of the Islamic party Raam.

