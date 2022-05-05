Home page politics

Split

Three dead in an attack in Israel: security forces secure the crime scene in Elad. © Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP

Terror in Israel again. Three people die in Elad near Tel-Aviv on Independence Day.

Tel Aviv – At least three people were killed in an attack in Israel on Thursday evening (May 5). According to the Israeli rescue service Zaka, three other people were seriously injured.

Attack in Israel: Police assume two perpetrators

A police spokesman said two perpetrators were believed to have been involved in the attack in the strictly religious town of Elad, east of Tel Aviv. One of them shot, another attacked passers-by with an ax. Roadblocks have been set up in the area. A police helicopter follows a suspicious vehicle. Israel celebrated its 74th Independence Day on Thursday.

Attack in Israel: wave of terror in March

In recent weeks there have been repeated deadly attacks by Palestinians and Arab Israelis. This wave of terror in Israel has killed 14 people since the end of March. In two of the attacks, the perpetrators were Israeli Arabs, supporters of the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS). Two other attacks were carried out by Palestinians from the West Bank.

The military arm of the Palestinian organization Hamas, which rules in the Gaza Strip, also claimed responsibility for an attack on Monday that killed an Israeli security guard at the entrance to a settlement in the West Bank on Friday. Hamas had also announced further attacks. According to the terrorist organization, it was a reaction to Israel’s actions on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s old city.

She warned of “consequences” should Israelis visit the Temple Mount again on Thursday. Police allowed Jewish Israelis to visit the holy site on Israel’s Independence Day. There were renewed confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli security forces. (dpa)