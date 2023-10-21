Israel will immediately intensify its attacks on Gaza to increase pressure on Hamas. The ground offensive is about to get underway, two weeks after the attack that the extremist movement carried out in southern Israel on October 7th. “We must enter the next phase of the war under the best conditions, not based on what someone tells us. From today, we are increasing attacks and minimizing the danger,” armed forces spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a conference press.

And the Israeli Chief of Staff Herzl Halevi, for his part, speaking with the commanders of the Golani brigade as reported by Haaretz, stated: “We will enter the Gaza Strip to conduct an operational and professional mission: to destroy the Hamas militants and their infrastructure. We remember the images of the fallen from Saturday two weeks ago. Gaza is complicated and dense, the enemy is preparing many things, but we are preparing them too.”

Egypt summit, black smoke: no final declaration

And while the moment for the start of the Israeli ground operation in Gaza seems to be getting closer and closer, the Middle East peace summit ended without a final statement. As far as we know, no unanimous consensus was reached among the participants. The lack of a final statement is not a surprise given the differences in position among the participants. Diplomats and observers had anticipated the difficulty of reaching a consensus.

As reported by SkyNews Arabia, the final declaration failed due to disagreements between the group of Arab countries and Western representatives. The Arabs, the broadcaster says, report that the Westerners “wanted the statement to include only a condemnation of the Hamas movement, while refusing to condemn Israel for the killing of thousands of civilians in Gaza, or to call for a ceasefire urgent and the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged Strip”.

A member of the Islamic Jihad was killed in Lebanon during Israeli bombings

Meanwhile, a Syrian member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad was reportedly killed in southern Lebanon during Israeli bombing. This is supported by the Palestinian organization according to what ‘The Times of Israel’ reports. Muhammad Mahmoud Musa, 41, is believed to have been killed in an Israeli airstrike.

The IDF reported ‘The Times of Israel’ as saying it had struck three terrorist cells in southern Lebanon which were involved in firing rockets and missiles at military positions and Israeli cities. At least six Israeli soldiers, 17 Hezbollah terrorists and six Palestinian terrorists have been killed in border skirmishes over the past two weeks. One Israeli civilian was killed in a Hezbollah attack, and several Lebanese civilians and a journalist were killed by Israeli shelling.

The first aid trucks arrive in Gaza

Yesterday the first aid convoys for the Gaza Strip entered through the Rafah crossing. The crossing was opened and immediately closed after only 20 trucks had passed. On Friday, there were more than 50 trucks waiting to pass. Hamas, which controls the Strip, said the convoy included trucks carrying medicines, medical supplies and a limited amount of food supplies.

However, no fuel entered, Hagari said. An Israeli security official declared in the same hours that “there is no humanitarian crisis in Gaza. “It is difficult to move people to the south of the Gaza Strip in a few days, but the population manages. There is no shortage of water in Gaza – he stated again, on condition of anonymity – There is enough food for the next few weeks, in addition to supplies of medicines which, as far as we know, are not lacking in hospitals”.

In recent days, Israel has warned Palestinians in the north of the Palestinian enclave, asking them to move to areas to the south. According to the IDF, around 700 thousand people, out of 1.1 million in northern Gaza, have moved towards the southern areas. The officer accused Hamas, which controls the Strip which has been targeted by Israeli bombing since the attack two weeks ago, of continuing to prevent travel to the south.

The announcement of the opening of the Rafah crossing came from the US embassy in Israel, which in a notice clarified that it was not aware of “how long it will remain open, if it will be open, for the passage of foreign citizens leaving Gaza “. The embassy warns that “many people will try to cross if the crossing is opened” and warns US citizens of what risks becoming a “chaotic and disorderly” situation on both sides of the transit.