Police are hunting two suspects, at least one of whom allegedly opened fire. Set up checkpoints along the main streets of the city. Spokesperson for the Palestinian Islamist Movement: Response to Attacks on Our Holy Places

Three people killed and four others seriously injured are the toll of an attack on Elad, near Petah Tikva, in central Israel. The Jerusalem Post reported, explaining that early reports indicate that police are hunting two suspects, at least one of whom allegedly opened fire. Emergency services are operating at the scene of the attack, while the municipality of Elad has asked the inhabitants to stay indoors.

Those responsible for the attack would be two men, one of them armed with an ax and the other with a pistol and they would have acted in two different points of the city. The Jerusalem Post reports it, explaining that a car would be on the run. Checkpoints have been set up along the main streets of the city as a helicopter flies over the skies.

“We strongly condemn the latest in a series of terrible terrorist attacks that have rocked Israel recently,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a press briefing on the news. “We reaffirm our support for the Israeli ally and its security,” said the spokesman for the State Department.

Shortly after comes the acclaim of Hamas, on the day of the anniversary of Israel’s independence: “The terrorist attack on Elad is a response to the anger of our people at the Occupation’s attack on our sacred places”, he declared. a spokesperson for the Palestinian Islamist movement that controls Gaza, Qassem Hazem, to Al Aqsa TV.