Three people killed and three others seriously injured are the toll of an attack that took place in Elad, near Petah Tikva, in the central part of Israel.

Those responsible for the attack were two men, one of them armed with an ax and the other with a pistol and they would have acted in two different points of the city. The Jerusalem Post reports it, explaining that a car would be on the run. Checkpoints have been set up along the main streets of the city as a helicopter flies over the skies.

Emergency services are operating at the scene of the attack, while the municipality of Elad has asked the inhabitants to stay indoors.

Hamas applause to the attack launched on the anniversary of Israel’s independence. “The terrorist attack on Elad is an answer to the anger of our people for the attack of the Occupation against our sacred places“Qassem Hazem, spokesman for the Palestinian Islamist movement that controls Gaza, told Al Aqsa TV.