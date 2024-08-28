Israel attacks in the West Bank. The armed forces have ordered the residents of the Nur Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarem, to leave the area within a few hours. This was reported by the Palestinian agency Wafa, citing a security source according to whom the Israeli soldiers have set up a military post in the al-Maslakh area to search people leaving the area.

Similar news is also reported by the satellite TV al-Jazeera, which however specifies that “there is no explicit order to evacuate” the area. At least 10 Palestinians were killed in a series of operations launched today by the Israeli army in different parts of the West Bank. The Red Crescent reported on X that its teams transported 10 bodies and 22 wounded to hospitals in the area.

The BBC reports testimonies from Nur Shams, where they say the Israeli military has surrounded the refugee camp and there are “many points of clashes”. Another resident of the area, Suleiman Zuhairi, also reported the encirclement of the camp and explained that the roads in the area have been blocked or destroyed by Israeli military vehicles.

According to the BBC’s source, Israeli forces “have taken control of areas and set up search points” and “anyone who wants to leave” the area “can do so but must pass through an IDF checkpoint for search.”

In the past, he said, residents of the area have left the area ahead of Israeli operations, but this time “they caught us by surprise.” Tulkarem is one of the areas in the northern West Bank where Israel has confirmed it has launched an “anti-terrorist” operation.

The UN denounces “the escalating military response” by Israel in the occupied West Bank, stating that these operations “violate international law” and pose “the risk of worsening an already explosive situation”. The UN Human Rights Office, led by Volker Turk, stresses that “the clashes between Israeli security forces and armed Palestinians in the West Bank do not constitute an armed conflict under humanitarian law, so the use of force in the West Bank must comply with humanitarian law and the standards applicable to security operations”.

“The use of fighter jets and other military weapons and tactics by Israeli forces violate these standards. and lead to extrajudicial executions and other killings, as well as the destruction of Palestinian homes and other infrastructure,” the statement continued, referring to yet another attack by settlers in the West Bank on Monday in which one Palestinian was killed and three others injured, with Israeli forces remaining inactive.

Turk’s office says this is “not an isolated case” but “a direct consequence of Israel’s settlement policy in the occupied West Bank, which results in a violation of human rights and is accompanied by the complicity of Israeli security forces and the existing climate of impunity.”