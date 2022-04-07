Two killed in an attack in Tel Aviv, Israel. The balance is provided by sources from the Ichilov Medical Center where eight people were hospitalized. Four have been operated on and are in serious condition.

The man who shot the shot is allegedly a Palestinian citizen of the north of the West Bank. Channel 13 reports this, explaining that the security forces are looking for the attacker. According to the police description, the suspect was dressed in trousers and a black T-shirt.

The Palestinian Islamic movement of Hamas praised the attack. “Resistance operations are a natural response to Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian people,” senior Hamas official Mushir al-Masri told al-Jazeera television. However, the terrorist group did not claim responsibility for the attack.