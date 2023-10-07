Middle East in flames, the consequences in Rome. Inside





Big concern a Palazzo Chigi and above all to Ministry of Economy for news coming from Israel. In addition to the war aspect and the victims, there are also economic implications. Should another long war front open up (as everything suggests given that the Hamas leader has said he wants to reach Jerusalem), after the one between Ukraine and Russia, especially in an area like the Middle East, it is very likely that the consequences would be a further increase in the prices of raw materials, above all oil.

Furthermore, as majority sources explain, the tension on international markets could further weaken the most indebted countries, Italy first and foremost, at least within the European Union. And this means a probable increase in the spread and yield of government bonds. All this could translate into even tighter ties for the government, already grappling with a difficult budget law and a tug-of-war with Brussels. A new flare-up of inflation would also lead the ECB to further increase interest rates, just now that it seemed that Mrs Lagarde had stopped with the policy of monetary tightening.

In short, heavy and worrying effects for public finances with an increase in debt and deficit, a decline in GDP, an increase in inflation and even interest rates. The government’s objectives written in the document are potentially at risk Nadef such as the cutting of the tax wedge for the whole of 2024 up to 35 thousand euros. But also pay attention to the prices of petrol and diesel which could rise further, forcing the executive to intervene.

But the money isn’t there and already today theEuropean Union turns up his nose looking at Rome. Imagine with a new war in the hottest area of ​​the globe and with the reform of the Stability Pact yet to be written. Great attention, therefore, in the government and in particular in Palazzo Chigi and the Mef. If the situation in Israel does not calm down and if there were a long and lasting war, things would be very bad for Italy. And all this does nothing but bring back rumors of a technical and emergency government to “save Italy”, especially in view of the judgment of the rating agencies (in particular Moody’s on 17 November).

On the other hand, with Italy on its knees, a scenario similar to 2011 even if for completely different reasons, the President Sergio Mattarella he would never send the country to the polls with two wars underway and the world boiling. At that point the “sense of responsibility” would prevail in almost all political forces. Perhaps only the Brothers of Italy would remain outside the government of national salvation. Or a part, after a possible split. When this is happening in Israel at the moment, it really risks upsetting the political balance in Rome.

