A war that breaks out, especially if it leads to a significant number of civilian losses, is an event that profoundly affects the collective imaginations not only of the people directly involved, but also of those living in the geographical area of ​​reference. The conflict between Hamas and Israel, which began with brutal terrorist acts, has therefore certainly also affected the imagination of our country. With what consequences in a broader political sense?

In general, when a dangerous situation threatens a certain country, local public opinion tends to “rally” around the government majority. It is a law of psychopolitics, which does not only concern democracies. Therefore, in general it is likely that consensus towards government parties will strengthen in the short term. Furthermore, we take into account the fact that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a dramatic representation of the fact that relations between communities with different cultural, religious, political and social traditions can be very conflictual, and lead to apparently intractable problems. In this case, the Hamas terrorist attacks they can sharpen, in the perception of a part of Italian public opinion, the idea that coexistence with immigrants of Islamic culture is potentially very difficult. It is therefore possible that, in the short term, within the majority the party that traditionally makes the migration issue one of its characterizing themes, i.e. the League, will obtain a growing consensus.

On the other hand, war situations also lead to a radicalization of political positions, so if on the one hand we must expect a general strengthening of consensus towards the government (with a possible even significant increase for the League), on the other it is likely that the main opposition party, i.e. the PD, the potential bearer of a proposed solution different from that of the government majority, again in relation to the migration problem, is in turn able to acquire greater visibility and gather greater consensus around himself, bringing together voters who are asking for an alternative vision of the world and international relations. It is possible, but for this purpose it would be necessary that Elly Schlein developed its own proposal, and its own decoding of the situation, significantly different from that of the majority parties.

Ultimately, all things considered, the working hypothesis is the following: that FdI maintains its level of consensus, and that the League grows (with Forza Italia in a more secluded position), on the centre-right; and that the Democratic Party increases its electoral potential, on the centre-left, provided however – as mentioned – it develops its own alternative, and credible, reading of events. With what numerical consequences for the parties at stake? Very difficult to say, but it is possible that the League, currently around 9 percent, may gain two or three percentage points in the coming months, returning to 12 percent. While the Democratic Party could finally move above that 20 percent threshold which it has never managed to overcome in the last year. We will see in the coming weeks to what extent this hypothesis turns out to be correct.

