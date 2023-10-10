Divided and quarrelsome oppositions: the war in Israel complicates everything





The war in Israel risks shattering what little, very little, remains of the Center-Left. Lorenzo Guerinian Atlanticist, former defense minister and president of Copasir, immediately sided with Israel without any ifs or buts, comparing the attack on the Jewish state to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But, despite the secretary’s clear stance Elly Schlein against the Hamas attack, there is certainly no shortage of distinctions. Both within the Democratic Party, the internal left, and on the part of the bicycle Italian Left-Greens, who underline that the Palestinians have the right to have a state (a phrase that he says at this moment with Israeli victims increasing hour by hour sounds like distancing himself from Tel Aviv).

Even in the 5 Star Movement, already against sending weapons to Ukraine, the official line is obviously to condemn the large-scale terrorist attack by Hamas, but without openly siding with Israel. Indeed, the pentastellatii actually spoke of a “disproportionate reaction” on Israel’s part. At the centre, however, both Action and Più Europa and the (few) Renzians are openly at the side of Benjamin Netanyahu. In short, after the arguments over migrants, the divisions over the defense of public health, the distance over Ukraine, the flop of the battle over the minimum wage, another tile falls on the increasingly distant and improbable broad field to face the Center-Right led by Giorgia Meloni. He icing on the cake the words of Giuseppe Conteaccording to whom the word wide field gives him “hives”.

All this despite Pd, M5S and Sinistra-Italiana have managed to find an agreement, a compromise, for a unitary resolution following communications from Foreign Minister Tajani on the Hamas attack on Israel. With the resolution the government undertakes to “take immediate action so that Italy participates in and supports every initiative, both within the EU and together with the allies”, which allows “to achieve the release of all the hostages, to avoid the military escalation, to protect civilian populations and guarantee Israel’s right to exist and defend itself.” The government also undertakes to “make every effort to rebuild a peace process and reaffirm the right of Israel and Palestine to coexist on the basis of the spirit and conditions established by the Oslo agreements for the ‘two peoples, two states’ objective A short, concise resolution that tries to cover up the divisions, Dem sources explain.

It is no coincidence that Azione and Italia Viva presented another resolution. Here is the text: “The Chamber, given that the brutal and indiscriminate attack by Hamas on Israel must be condemned with the utmost firmness, as has already been done by a very large part of the international community, starting from the European Union and the United States of America which has offered full support to Israel in the exercise of its right to defense, as required by international law; that Hamas is considered a terrorist organization by the European Union, United States, Canada, Egypt, Jordan and Japan; that the terrorist attack by Hamas is based on the desire to deny the very right to the existence of the State of Israel and distances the prospect of peace that could lead to the solution of two peoples and two States; that this aggression occurs at a time strategic strategy in which, also thanks to the process started with the ‘Abraham Accords’, conditions for dialogue had been reopened, commits the government to take immediate action so that Italy participates in and supports every initiative – both within the European Union and together with our allies and international organizations – which allows us to avoid military escalation, guarantee Israel’s right to exist and defend itself in compliance with international humanitarian law and make every effort to rebuild a peace process, to provide support and aid of a kind humanitarian aid to the affected populations, avoiding any form of financing and support that could support the activity of terrorist organizations, to carefully follow the situation of the Italian citizens present and to guarantee a positive outcome of the return procedures”. This is what we read in the resolution presented to the Chamber by Azione-Italia viva on the government’s communications, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, on the situation and prospects in the Middle East following the Hamas attacks against Israel .

The government, with the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, gave a favorable opinion to all the texts of the four resolutions presented to the Chamber. With just two ‘annotations’: the first concerns the text of the majority resolution, asking to eliminate the part “to the maximum extent possible” where the civilian population is asked to be protected. As for the text of Pd, Avs and M5Sthe minister gave a favorable opinion except for point 5 of the premises, i.e. “the peace process, in recent years, has been put in serious crisis by unilateral initiatives on both sides, such as the continuous missile attacks coming from Gaza and the expansion, supported directly and indirectly by the current Israeli government, of settler settlements in the West Bank”.

In short, everything suggests that beyond some local and sporadic agreements in the Administrations, in Centre-left and in the opposition it will be everyone against everyone until the European Championships. Then, once the results are acquired, the scenario could change radically. Also because if the Democratic Party remains below 20% on 9 June 2024 there will almost certainly be no Schlein in the Nazarene but Paolo Gentiloni. And the war in Israel only complicates the scenario for the many minorities in Parliament, divided and quarrelsome.

Subscribe to the newsletter

