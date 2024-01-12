“The war was forced on us by Hamas. Hamas terrorists broke into Israel and committed horrific acts. The attackers proudly displayed their barbarity. Every action taken by Israel is justified in order to maintain the safety of civilians after the attacks of October 7th”. This was stated by Tal Becker, the legal advisor of the Israeli Foreign Ministry at the opening of the second day of hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), underlining that the signatories of the complaint “presented a manipulative picture of the events and erroneously used the term 'genocide', emptying it of content”.

Professor Malcolm Shaw, who is part of the team representing Israel, explained: “Not all wars are genocide, the real genocide took place on 7 October: an attack by Hamas armed forces on unarmed civilians. According to conventions international agreements, Israel has the right to defend itself.”