At the Le Bourget air show on Friday, June 23, the Israeli defense concern Rafael Advanced Defense Systems presented a new SkySonic hypersonic interceptor missile.

The development of a new air defense has been going on for the past three years. The hypersonic missile interception system is able to neutralize missiles flying at a speed of 10 times faster than sound, reports “RIA News”.

At the air show in Le Bourget, the Israeli pavilion also presents air defense systems, missiles, radars, drones and warning systems.

