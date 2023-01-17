The strong discrepancies between the new Israeli government – headed by Benjamin Netanyahu – and the opposition, which was in power for about a year and a half, cover a variety of issues. However, at this time it seems clear that the greatest potential for shock is in the judicial sphere.

They affirm thate the balance of powers in a democracy has been altered for years as the Supreme Court of Justice assumes powers that the law has not given it. The new Minister of Justice, Yariv Levin, with the support of the Prime Minister, launched a reform plan in the judicial system days ago that his critics consider dangerous for the democratic regime.

“This is not a reform to correct but to tear the system to shreds,” declared Esther Hayut, president of Israel’s Supreme Court of Justice, days ago in an unprecedented speech directly criticizing the Minister of Justice. He was not far behind her and directly accused her of speaking of her as an opposition political figure.

It is no coincidence that the President of the State, Itzhak Herzog, who is trying to facilitate a dialogue from a position that is far from simple, has spoken of the risk of a “historic institutional crisis.”

In the background there is a struggle for power, but not merely for influence. It is the product of a process that began approximately 30 years ago when the then president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Aharon Barak, launched a revolutionary approach that gradually gained ground according to which practically any issue can be presented for decision of the Supreme Judges. The core problem is that Although there is no law that has explicitly determined it, the Supreme Court has abolished approximately 30 laws in all these years that it considered unconstitutional, improper, and supposedly overwhelming the rights of the citizen.

It is key to do so, they argue, to stop possible abuses of power, whoever is in government and whatever the affected minority.

This created what the current ruling party, with the support of Prime Minister Netanyahu at its head, maintains is a situation of exaggerated power in the hands of the Supreme Court, detrimental to the Knesset (Parliament) whose members are elected by the people.

Actually, it is not likely to find jurists in Israel today who do not argue that it is necessary to make fundamental reforms in the Israeli judicial system, not only to correct slow processes that take a long time to complete a file.

“Reforms yes, of course, but that is not what this plan is looking for,” Professor Suzie Navot, an expert in Constitutional Law and vice president of the Israeli Institute of Democracy, told EL TIEMPO. “Here they want to destroy, not correct, and that is a danger to democracy,” she says. He also does not believe the promises to seek a dialogue. “If they did, they wouldn’t have announced the plan before talking to someone,” she said.

The problems, in his opinion, are several.

One is the intention to promulgate an amendment to one of the basic laws of Israel that allows, by a mere majority of 61 deputies – that is, half plus one of Parliament – to cancel a decision of the Supreme Court to abolish a certain law.

Another refers to the desire to determine that the legal advisers of the ministries are positions of trust, which threatens to politicize them. It is also intended to change the composition of the commission that elects the supreme judges so that there is a greater presence of politicians, with the clear risk that this entails.

“This is making me lose sleep, it really has been hard for me to sleep several nights,” former Supreme Judge Elyakim Rubinshtein, a harsh critic of the announced judicial reform, told this newspaper. “It’s dangerous, nothing is fixed that way, it’s destroyed.”

For his part, Professor Yuval Elbashan, a jurist and legal critic on Israeli public radio, maintains that the way of viewing the plan presented is greatly exaggerated. “First of all, I think that it is good for the citizen that there are power struggles between the bodies of authority, since this way the necessary balance will be reached and the citizen will benefit. But you have to do things intelligently, at a different pace, not like that. In this way, imposed almost without time to discuss and analyze, it will be disastrous ”, he assured in an interview with this newspaper.

Elbashan categorically disagrees with those who think that the reform will end Israeli democracy. “There are things that have to be corrected for a long time, and if the balances are changed, it could be for the better. I disagree with some things, but I’m not scared at all.

But according to the temperature of the Israeli street, there are not few concerned citizens. Last Saturday, more than 80,000 people gathered in Tel Aviv to demonstrate against the government, while thousands more did so in Jerusalem, Haifa and Modiin. They maintain that they will not stop protesting, affirming that “it is our responsibility to take care of Israel”.



As always, not everyone approaches the need to manifest in the same way. The former prime minister, Ehud Barak, who years ago was head of Defense in one of Netanyahu’s governments and later became one of his fiercest critics, explicitly called on the public to rise up in “civil rebellion.” “If democracy is in danger, that is not only a right but an obligation,” he said.

JANA BERIS

FOR THE TIME

JERUSALEM