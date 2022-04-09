Israel | At least one killed in an Israeli attack on a Palestinian refugee camp

There have been four attacks on Israeli cities in a short time. In the last two weeks, more than a dozen people have died in the attacks.

At least one Palestinian has died in Israeli gunfire in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, says the Palestinian Ministry of Health. According to the ministry, Israel has attacked the camp in Tel Aviv on Thursday at the home of a man who attacked a bar.

The Israeli army told AFP it was going on a military operation in the Jenin camp.

There have been four attacks on Israeli cities in a short time. In the last two weeks, more than a dozen people have died in the attacks.