The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahuassured this Monday that “there is already a date” for the Israeli invasion of Rafahin the south of the Gaza Stripwhere thousands of Palestinians came to seek refuge after the start of the war.

In a video message, Netanyahu explained that he has received detailed information on the progress of indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Cairo to reach a ceasefire agreement and the release of Israeli hostages in the Strip.

Israel's victory over Hamas “requires entering Rafah and eliminating the terrorist battalions. It will happen: there is a date,” said the prime minister.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo:EFE Share

Netanyahu thus seemed to respond to criticism from his nationalist partners in the Government, Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrichwho in the last few hours have sent warning messages to the president regarding the progress in the negotiations and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the southern Strip.

“If Netanyahu decides to end the war without a comprehensive assault on Rafah, he will not have the mandate to serve as prime minister,” Ben Gvir, leader of the Jewish Power party and minister of National Security, even said.

Many cities in Gaza have been reduced to rubble by the Israeli army. Photo:Getty Images Share

Meanwhile, a Hamas source confirmed to EFE that the group has received an agreement proposal that includes the return of displaced people to Gaza, but not to their homes, but to refugee camps.

“We believe that the occupation is trying to buy time by pretending that they are making serious offers,” said the source, who stressed that Hamas will not accept any agreement that does not contemplate a ceasefire that leads to the end of the war, allowing the displaced to return to their homes and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces, in addition to a substantial increase in humanitarian aid.

However, the source noted that Hamas leaders in Gaza will discuss the proposal before giving a definitive response.