Israel has had difficulties on the military front and the diplomatic front in recent hours. The nine Israeli soldiers killed in the same ambush on Tuesday in the Shujaiya neighborhood, northern Gaza, demonstrate that, in the third month of war, the Palestinian armed resistance continues to seriously confront the occupation troops. Among the deceased is a colonel, the highest-ranking soldier who lost his life during the ground incursion, with intense battles in both the north and south of the Palestinian enclave. That attack turned Tuesday's day into one of the worst experienced in the Strip by the army in the current conflict. It also took place while Israel, openly opposed to its main ally, the United States, is losing support in the international sphere after the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday demanded by a majority – although in a non-binding vote – a halt to the fire.

More information

Faced with this international pressure, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured this Wednesday: “Nothing will stop us.” He made these statements during a visit to a military facility where detainees in Gaza are being interrogated. “We will continue until the end, until victory, until the elimination of Hamas,” he added.

The head of diplomacy had previously expressed himself in similar terms. “Israel will continue the war against Hamas with or without international support,” said Eli Cohen. He commented that the country “is heartbroken” by the casualties suffered a few hours earlier in Gaza, where he recognizes that they lost some of their “best” men. “A ceasefire at the current situation would be a gift for the terrorist organization Hamas and would allow them to return and threaten the inhabitants of Israel again,” added the Foreign Minister, who insisted on a strategy that is increasingly in question. The burden is growing due to the more than 18,500 deaths caused by the attacks in the Palestinian enclave and the growing humanitarian crisis that affects 1.8 million internally displaced people.

The rains of the last few hours have left images of improvised camps in the middle of the mud, which further complicates the survival of a population that fled their homes due to the bombings without what they needed to face the rigors of winter. The rainfall takes place while media such as the American The Wall Street Journal They report that Israel has already begun the operation, which could take weeks, to flood with seawater the tunnel system that Hamas uses to defend itself and also to hide the more than 130 hostages still in its hands.

Israeli soldiers prepare to enter Gaza this Wednesday. RONEN ZVULUN (REUTERS)

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Tuesday's ambush took place in the heart of Shujaiya, a densely populated area, where soldiers were attacked from buildings and from where a bomb is suspected to have been activated, according to the Israeli press account. The military responded with their weapons as they divided into groups, but when a rescue team arrived at the scene to help them, a second explosion occurred. Two of the deceased are Colonel Itzhak Ben Basat, 44, and Lieutenant Colonel Tomer Greenberg, 35, both commanders of the Golani Brigade, an elite corps that lost other members in that same clash. Ben Basat is the highest-ranking Israeli soldier to die during the ground operation that began on October 27 and in which 115 soldiers have already lost their lives.

The Shujaiya neighborhood, in the east of Gaza City and overlooking the border with Israel, has been the scene of intense clashes for days. It is in this same place, a network of alleys often inaccessible to tanks, bulldozers and armored vehicles, that Israel already stumbled in 2014, during the last conflict fought in the Strip. Shortly before the ambush, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had commented to a group of soldiers: “Gaza City is gradually crumbling and we will shortly destroy all of Hamas' infrastructure.” “Hamas is on the verge of dissolution,” the minister even noted the day before. The political and diplomatic battlefield, in which the heads of government of Israel and the United States face each other, runs parallel to the military scenario within the Strip, where the army maintains its efforts to eliminate the Islamist militia.

More information

“What happened in Shujaiya was expected to happen,” says Guillermo Pulido, defense analyst for the magazine, remembering the conflict nine years ago. Armies, who does not see, in any case, that Israel is doing badly in Gaza. That neighborhood has been “one of Hamas's strong points for many years. Furthermore, the layout of the neighborhood is quite problematic for offensive urban warfare and favors defensive warfare,” he adds, recalling the battle of July 20, 2014 between the same protagonists. That day, Israel bombed part of the neighborhood from the air and killed dozens of civilians to save the members of the Golani Brigade, who were victims of a Hamas ambush.

The UN resolution seeking a humanitarian ceasefire went ahead with 153 votes in favor, compared to 10 votes against. and 23 abstentions. Among those that rejected the proposal, in addition to Israel and the United States, were two European countries, Austria and the Czech Republic, supported by others from Latin America and Oceania and an African one, Liberia.

Territory known for Islamist militia

In military tactics, generally, the attacker must do so with three times as many soldiers as the one defending. Israeli troops are better equipped and armed and are part of an army with a high technological level, but the network of streets in the Shujaiya neighborhood, where almost 100,000 people used to live in six square kilometers, or the Jabalia refugee camp are territory well known by some militiamen who had been waiting for the military for days or weeks before the possibility of striking with a deadly ambush like the one on Tuesday. There is also one more obstacle for Israel in Gaza these days. This is the glorification of martyrdom that surrounds the activity of members of Hamas and other Palestinian Islamist armed groups, and that makes them not feel their fall in combat as a loss.

A Palestinian prepares some food for his family in a camp for displaced people in Rafah, south of the Strip. MAHMUD HAMS (AFP)

Despite Israel's unpopularity due to the thousands of civilian victims, Pulido believes that aviation has played an important role in countering the ability of Hamas and Islamic Jihad to attack Israeli territory with rockets. The military, he explains, has destroyed many launch pads, crucial after the intense missile activity that took place in the early hours of the October 7 attack. “My opinion is that most of these rockets have already been destroyed by aerial bombardment,” says the expert. During the first hours of that day alone, the Islamist militia launched about 3,000 rockets from the Strip into Israeli territory, according to data made public by the army.

Pulido also does not believe that the militiamen have caused serious damage to the tanks and other vehicles within the Strip, many of them equipped with the active protection system. trophy, which hinders the impact of the rocket launchers (RPG, according to its acronym in English) with which they are usually attacked by the militiamen, as shown in the vast majority of videos that they are recording. In these Hamas recordings, very few combatants are seen almost always developing urban guerrilla tactics, adds this analyst, who believes that the ranks of the Islamists, “who barely operate more than in platoons,” have suffered serious damage to both their men as in its weapons and infrastructure.

Regarding the number of deaths in proportion to the number of attacks, the military analyst considers that “it is very low in Gaza” considering the 20,000 attacked targets that Israel reported two days ago, “so, if there are 18,000 dead, “There are less than one per attack, in which more than one bomb or missile may have been used.” “In other contemporary battles, such as those of Mosul or Raqa, many more people died for each attack. In Mosul it is estimated that around 10,000 civilians died and there were many fewer air attacks,” explains the analyst.

“Things are not so bad for Israel, although it is not crushing [a Hamás] as fast as it was believed,” Pulido understands. He has no doubt that, sooner or later, Hamas is going to lose the ability to stand up to the occupation troops and, then, its men will have to “blend into the population” and “go underground” by committing attacks to try to obtain maintain a certain presence against the enemy. In that phase, he calculates, Israel will have to work more at the intelligence level, with “arrests, extortion and torture” to obtain information, a task in which, according to Pulido, the Israelis have extensive experience. But that phase, with very active battle fronts these days in both the north and the south, does not seem to be close.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_