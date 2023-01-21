Breaking Defense: Israel asks US for F-15EX fighter jets

Israel has requested 25 fourth-generation F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets from the United States. About this with reference to sources informs American edition of Breaking Defense.

The publication notes that Jerusalem hopes to double the number of aircraft it wants to receive from Washington. According to the publication, the Israeli government sent a letter with a corresponding request to the American side last week.

Breaking Defense writes that the hesitation in the number of fighter jets Jerusalem requires is due to political uncertainty in Israel, which has hosted five nationwide elections in less than four years.

The publication claims that the F-15EX Eagle II is capable of carrying more missiles and bombs than any other fighter of a similar class.

In April, The Drive reported that the US Air Force wanted to retire the F-15EX Eagle II fighter jet.

In January 2022, the publication wrote that an American heavy fighter F-15EX Eagle II performed live fire for the first time, firing an AIM-120D Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) air-to-air missile towards a BQM-drone. 167 Skeeters.