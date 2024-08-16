Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz called on French and British foreign ministers Stéphane Sjournat and David Lammy, respectively, during their visits to the country, to work together not only to defend against a possible attack by Iran, “but to strike important targets” in the Islamic regime’s territory.

“I made it clear to the foreign ministers of France and the United Kingdom: if Iran attacks, Israel expects the international coalition led by the United States, the United Kingdom and France to join Israel not only in defense, but also in attack,” Katz commented at the end of the meeting, which took place this Friday (16).

Katz vowed that if Iran does not stop its “direct and indirect aggression against Israel,” it will pay a heavy price in the strategic and economic fields: “This is the only chance to avoid an all-out war,” he warned.

In this regard, Katz pointed to the negotiations on the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, which the Israeli delegation has been holding since yesterday with the mediators – the United States, Egypt and Qatar – in Doha, despite the absence of Hamas, which demands compliance with the proposal announced by the United States at the end of May, ignoring any amendments introduced later. Despite this, Hamas is expected to be informed about what was discussed at the meetings, despite its absence.

“Israel is interested in an agreement to achieve the release of the hostages and will do everything possible in the negotiations to reach such an agreement,” Katz said.

So far, 111 of the 251 hostages kidnapped during the Hamas terrorist group’s massacre on October 7, 2023 remain in the Gaza Strip, of which at least 39 are dead, according to the Israeli army.

Still on the Doha negotiations, Katz said that Hamas could use the talks to “harden its positions” and “wait for the Iranian attack on Israel” as an alternative.

“Iran is the head of the axis of evil and the free world must stop it now, before it is too late,” Katz wrote on his X account after the Jerusalem meeting.

Séjourné and Lammy are making the first joint France-UK visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories to discuss with officials how to avoid regional escalation. They are expected to meet Palestinian Prime Minister Mohamad Mustafa this afternoon.