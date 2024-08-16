Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz called on his French and British counterparts, Stéphane Sjournat and David Lammy, respectively, during their visit to the country collaboration not only to defend themselves from a possible attack by Iran, “but to attack important targets” in the territory of the Islamic Republic.

According to the criteria of

“I made it clear to the French and British foreign ministers: if Iran attacks, Israel hopes that the international coalition led by the United States, Britain and France will join Israel not only in defense but also in attack.”Katz said at the end of the meeting.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz (C) poses for a photo with his French and British counterparts Stephane Sejourne and David Lammy. Photo:AFP Share

The foreign minister promised that if Iran does not stop “direct and indirect aggression against Israel” it will pay a high price in the strategic and economic fields.

“This is the only chance to avoid all-out war,” he said.

If Iran does not stop its direct and indirect aggression against Israel, it will pay a high price in the strategic and economic fields.

In this sense, Katz pointed to the negotiations for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which the Israeli delegation has been holding with mediators since Thursday. -The United States, Egypt and Qatar- in Doha, despite the absence of Hamas, which is demanding compliance with the proposal announced by the United States at the end of May, ignoring any amendments introduced later.

Hamas is expected to be informed of the discussions, despite its absence.

“Israel is interested in an agreement to achieve the release of the hostages and will do everything possible in the negotiations to achieve such an agreement,” Katz said.

People hold pictures of Israeli hostages during a vigil on the National Mall on July 23, 2024 in Washington, DC. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

As of today, 111 of the 251 hostages kidnapped on October 7 remain in Gaza, of whom at least 39 are dead, according to Israeli Army data.

Also on the Doha talks, Katz said Hamas could take advantage of the opportunity to “harden its position” and “await an Iranian attack on Israel” as an alternative to the talks.

“Iran is the leader of the axis of evil and the free world must stop it now, before it is too late,” Katz wrote on the social network X after the meeting in Jerusalem.

Séjourné and Lammy hold first joint visit of France and the United Kingdom to Israel and the Palestinian Territories to discuss with the authorities how to avoid a regional escalation. They are expected to meet with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohamed Mustafa this afternoon.

Israeli shelling of the Hamad residential district and its surroundings in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Photo:AFP Share

The Middle East is in the grip of tension over possible Iranian retaliation, led by the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah, for the attack in Tehran that killed former Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, which Israel has neither claimed nor denied.

Pressure is mounting from the international community on Israel and Hamas to agree to a truce agreement that would allow for the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners and help ease tensions in the Middle East, which fears the outbreak of a regional conflict.