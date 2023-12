Terrorists surrendering to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) | Photo: Reproduction/X/@IDFSpokesperson

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed this Thursday (14) that they arrested 70 terrorists from the Palestinian group Hamas in a hospital located in the north of the Gaza Strip, whose name is Kamal Adwan.

The operation that resulted in the arrest of the Palestinian terrorists was carried out in conjunction with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), which will now be responsible for interrogating the detainees.

The IDF says soldiers from the 460th combat brigade located a building used by members of the terrorist group in the hospital area. According to the military, the terrorists surrendered to Israeli troops at the scene.

“During the operation in the hospital area, soldiers eliminated a number of terrorists in several encounters,” said IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari.

The Israeli Army released photos and videos of the detained terrorists, who appear shirtless as they leave their belongings on the ground, including some weapons. The commander of an Israeli brigade, identified as Colonel Dvir, said the operation had been ongoing for the past two days against a position from which his troops were being attacked.

“Thousands” of civilians taking refuge in the hospital area were evacuated to avoid casualties, the IDF said.

Israel has intensified its offensive in Gaza in recent days with the aim of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the remaining hostages under the control of Palestinian terrorists. The war in the Middle East has been ongoing since October, when the Jewish state was attacked by Hamas. (With EFE Agency)