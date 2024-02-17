The Israeli Army announced this Saturday (17) the arrest of 100 people accused of terrorist activities at the Nasser hospital, in the city of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza. On Thursday (15), the spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Daniel Hagari, had already declared that he had evidence that the terrorist group Hamas used the hospital to hide hostages and possibly the bodies of kidnapped people.

“Army troops continue to operate in the Gaza Strip. Soldiers continue to operate in the Khan Yunis area and have so far detained 100 people suspected of terrorist activities at Nasser hospital,” a military statement said.

The note adds that the special forces continue to carry out a “precise and limited operation”, which began last Thursday against Hamas inside the medical complex and which “is based on information from the intelligence services” of the armed forces.

On your profile on X, formerly Twitter, the IDF reported having found medicines with the names of Israeli hostages inside the hospital, along with weapons. The post further states that Israeli troops worked to repair faults in the hospital's electrical systems and provided baby food and water to the facility.

The publication reinforces that the IDF “will continue to operate in accordance with international law against Hamas, which systematically operates within civilian infrastructure.”

On the other hand, the Gaza Ministry of Health, controlled by the political wing of Hamas, denounced that the Israeli occupation forces detained a large number of health professionals inside the medical complex and stated that they converted the hospital into “a military barracks”.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said the Nasser hospital, its medical staff, patients and the displaced people who have sought refuge at the facilities “are subject to an ongoing crime of genocide by the Israeli occupation army, which seeks to destroy it and liquidate those in it through bombings, displacements and arrests of medical personnel, cuts to medical services, cuts of electricity, cuts of oxygen and deaths of patients”.

The Israeli Army statement released today also points out that soldiers killed an unknown number of terrorists in the vicinity of the hospital, which was invaded by Israeli troops after a 25-day siege.

G7 calls for ceasefire in Gaza

Meanwhile, at the Munich Security Conference, foreign ministers from the industrialized countries that make up the G7 called for a ceasefire in Gaza to facilitate the release of hostages held by Hamas terrorists.

“We ask for the immediate suspension of the fighting, both to guarantee the release of Israeli hostages in the hands of Hamas, and to help Palestinian civilians,” said the head of Italian diplomacy, Antonio Tajani, reaffirming the interest of all G7 countries “ is about protecting all civilians, especially women and children.”

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken also reinforced to Israeli President Isaac Herzog that the country will not support a military incursion into Rafah without a plan to protect civilians.

Blinken made it clear that the US “could not support a military operation on the ground in Rafah without a credible and viable plan to reinforce the security of the millions of people taking refuge there”, his office detailed in a statement following a meeting between the two during the Security Conference.

The American diplomat also emphasized the need for all parties to take measures to protect civilian lives and prevent the conflict from spreading. (With EFE Agency)