Israel’s air force has once again carried out an attack on the city of Gaza. (Archive photo) © Ariel Schalit/AP/dpa

The attack targeted a Hamas operations center. According to unconfirmed Arab reports, there were numerous casualties in the nighttime attack.

Gaza – The Israeli Air Force reportedly attacked an Islamist Hamas command center in a school building in Gaza City in the north of the coastal strip last night. Terrorists were hit. According to unconfirmed Arab reports, more than 100 people were killed in the attack and dozens were injured. The Hamas command center was in a school next to a mosque that served as a shelter for the residents of Gaza City, the Israeli army announced early in the morning.

The Israeli army did not provide any information about casualties in the message on Telegram. Before the attack, “numerous measures” were taken to reduce the risk to civilians, it said. Precision ammunition was used in the attack. Hamas used the building as a hideout for terrorists and commanders. Attacks against Israeli troops and the State of Israel were planned and prepared from there.

The Israeli military again pointed out that Hamas is systematically violating international law by operating from civilian accommodation. Civilians are being used as human shields for their terrorist activities, it said. dpa