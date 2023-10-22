The Turkish president arrives in Cairo to participate in the peace summit

The president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was the latest international leader to confirm his attendance at the peace summit to be held today in Cairo. The objective of the meeting, in which around twenty nations will be represented, is to try to de-escalate the tension between Hamas and Israel. The Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez, will also attend the event, as well as the top officials from France and Germany.

Representatives of the European Union, United States, Italy, China, Japan, Greece, Cyprus, United Kingdom, Norway, Canada, Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Iraq, Bahrain are also invited. , Turkey, Morocco, Mauritania, Algeria and Tunisia.