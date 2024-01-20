US pressuring Israel: “We need a two-state solution”

“A two-state solution is not impossible.” In the aftermath of the wall placed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the American president returned heavily to the attack on Israel in an attempt to convince it to work for a Palestinian state after the end of the Gaza war. “There are different types of two-state solutions,” he said. And he then raised options that would limit Palestinian sovereignty to make the prospect more palatable for Tel Aviv. Hoping to overcome Netanyahu's strenuous resistance, Biden raised the possibility of an unarmed Palestinian nation that would not threaten Israel's security.

There is no indication at the moment that the Israeli prime minister will ease his opposition, especially at a time when his fragile right-wing coalition is creaking on all sides. Despite this, Biden expressed optimism that they could still find consensus. At the White House, several hours after the call to the Israeli leader, the first in almost a month in the midst of tension over the war, the US leader wanted to return to the topic in front of journalists. “There are a number of UN member countries that do not have their own armies. A number of states that have limitations” he has declared -. And so I think there are ways that this could work.”

However, when asked what Netanyahu was actually available for, Biden responded vaguely: “I'll let you know.” But he rejected the idea that a so-called two-state solution is impossible while Netanyahu is in power: “No, it's not,” he said, also rejecting the idea of ​​imposing conditions on American security aid to Israel if the first minister will continue to resist. “I think we will be able to find a solution,” Biden downplayed the problem. The last time the two leaders spoke was on December 23, in a phone call that was described as particularly tense. And just on Thursday, Netanyahu again reiterated to journalists in Israel that he rejected Biden's efforts to push him towards a two-state solution. Israel, he said, must maintain security control “over all territory west of the Jordan”, referring to both Gaza and the West Bank. “The prime minister must be able to say no, even to our best friends,” he commented.

For American President Biden, the creation of a Palestinian state that guarantees Israel's security is the only viable long-term solution in a conflict that has dragged on for decades. However, he suggested, a “revitalized” version of the Palestinian Authority, which partially governs the West Bank, that also takes control of Gaza once Hamas is removed from power could work. “The president still believes in the promise and possibility of a two-state solution,” John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, told reporters at the White House. “He recognizes that it's going to take a lot of work. It's going to take a lot of leadership, particularly there in the region. But the United States is firmly committed to eventually seeing this outcome.”

Kirby said the two leaders also discussed hostages held by Hamas, humanitarian aid in Gaza, the release of tax payments to the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank and the shift in Israel's military strategy towards more surgical operations. But she also confirmed that the two leaders continue to disagree on the prospect of a Palestinian state. What is certain at the moment is that Netanyahu is in a very difficult situation, caught in a triple grip between his beliefs, the fragility of his political coalition and a popular protest that mounts day after day.

Also this night the family hostages camped in front of his house in Caesarea to ask the prime minister for an agreement that would allow them to save the lives of their loved ones. “Demonstrate your leadership and make a courageous move that will advance the plan that we know is on the table – reads a statement from the Families Forum. – It is not about freeing hostages, but about saving human lives”. The families of the hostages are asking Netanyahu for an international conference with Qatar, Egypt, the USA and Israel that will allow everyone to sit around a table and find a way to bring the kidnapped people home. Another front of pressure not to be overlooked and from which the prime minister will have to emerge if he wants to save himself and his government.

Subscribe to the newsletter

