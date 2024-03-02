The Israeli authorities are hindering the sending of humanitarian aid to Gaza with “arbitrary and contradictory” criteria. This was stated by CNN, after hearing from over twenty humanitarian workers. Among the goods rejected by Cogat, the Israeli coordination body for the Palestinian territories, responsible for the passage of aid, include anesthetics and anesthesia machines, oxygen cylinders, ventilators, water purification systems, health kits, sleeping bags, anti-tumor medicines and even dates, the broadcaster reports.

“It's a deliberately opaque and ambiguous system” – says a humanitarian official – “you can get the green light from Cogat, but then the police, finance or customs turn the truck back”. According to sources, over 15 thousand tons of aid, half of which is food, are awaiting authorization to enter Gaza. Cogat did not respond to CNN's requests for comment, but recently reiterated on X that “there are no limits to the amount of aid that can enter Gaza.”

Israeli controls aim to avoid the entry of goods that could also have military use. But Janti Soeripto, president of Save The Children in the USA, says he has “never seen a supply chain that should be simple become so complicated… the level of barriers to humanitarian aid is unprecedented. According to Soeripto there have been sleeping bags rejected because they have zips, hygiene kits rejected because there are nail clippers. Another source told of sleeping bags rejected because they were military green. And while dates generally pass inspection, a shipment of them has been blocked after the seeds appeared suspicious when the shipment was examined with X-rays.